Dominican peso to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Argentine pesos is currently 15.200 today, reflecting a 0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.397% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 15.224 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 15.057 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.408% increase in value.