Dominican peso to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Armenian drams is currently 6,538 today, reflecting a 0.112% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.162% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 6,557 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 6,495 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.447% decrease in value.