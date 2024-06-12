Dominican peso to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Albanian leks is currently 1,575 today, reflecting a 0.375% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.253% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 1,579 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,552 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.596% increase in value.