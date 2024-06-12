Danish krone to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Vietnamese dongs is currently 3.667,830 today, reflecting a 0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.034% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 3.714,630 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 3.657,370 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.638% decrease in value.