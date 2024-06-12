Danish krone to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Uzbekistan soms is currently 1.818,490 today, reflecting a -0.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.459% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 1.850,490 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1.815,040 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.593% decrease in value.