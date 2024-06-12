Danish krone to Nepalese rupees Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Danish krone to Nepalese rupees history summary. This is the Danish krone (DKK) to Nepalese rupees (NPR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DKK and NPR historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Danish krone to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Danish krone to Nepalese rupees is currently 19,257 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.991% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 19,509 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 19,221 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.621% decrease in value.
How to convert Danish kroner to Nepalese rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
