Danish krone to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Laotian kips is currently 3.125,510 today, reflecting a 0.275% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.414% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 3.150,590 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 3.107,820 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.621% decrease in value.