Danish krone to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Belarusian rubles is currently 0,471 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.226% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0,478 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,470 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.924% increase in value.