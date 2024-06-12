Danish krone to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Angolan kwanzas is currently 124,519 today, reflecting a 0.190% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.213% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 126,213 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 123,656 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.732% increase in value.