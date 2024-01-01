Convert DJF to XOF at the real exchange rate

Djiboutian francs to CFA francs BCEAO today

1,000 djf
3,432 xof

Fdj1.000 DJF = CFA3.432 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
How to convert Djiboutian francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DJF3,43239 XOF
5 DJF17,16195 XOF
10 DJF34,32390 XOF
20 DJF68,64780 XOF
50 DJF171,61950 XOF
100 DJF343,23900 XOF
250 DJF858,09750 XOF
500 DJF1.716,19500 XOF
1000 DJF3.432,39000 XOF
2000 DJF6.864,78000 XOF
5000 DJF17.161,95000 XOF
10000 DJF34.323,90000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Djiboutian Franc
1 XOF0,29134 DJF
5 XOF1,45671 DJF
10 XOF2,91342 DJF
20 XOF5,82684 DJF
50 XOF14,56710 DJF
100 XOF29,13420 DJF
250 XOF72,83550 DJF
500 XOF145,67100 DJF
1000 XOF291,34200 DJF
2000 XOF582,68400 DJF
5000 XOF1.456,71000 DJF
10000 XOF2.913,42000 DJF