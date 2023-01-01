amount-spellout.1000 Djiboutian francs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert DJF to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
3332 xof

1.00000 DJF = 3.33161 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
How to convert Djiboutian francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DJF3.33161 XOF
5 DJF16.65805 XOF
10 DJF33.31610 XOF
20 DJF66.63220 XOF
50 DJF166.58050 XOF
100 DJF333.16100 XOF
250 DJF832.90250 XOF
500 DJF1665.80500 XOF
1000 DJF3331.61000 XOF
2000 DJF6663.22000 XOF
5000 DJF16658.05000 XOF
10000 DJF33316.10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Djiboutian Franc
1 XOF0.30016 DJF
5 XOF1.50077 DJF
10 XOF3.00155 DJF
20 XOF6.00310 DJF
50 XOF15.00775 DJF
100 XOF30.01550 DJF
250 XOF75.03875 DJF
500 XOF150.07750 DJF
1000 XOF300.15500 DJF
2000 XOF600.31000 DJF
5000 XOF1500.77500 DJF
10000 XOF3001.55000 DJF