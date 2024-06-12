Djiboutian franc to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Vietnamese dongs is currently 143,159 today, reflecting a 0.040% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.048% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 143,272 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 142,903 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.113% increase in value.