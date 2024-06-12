Djiboutian franc to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Uzbekistan soms is currently 70,977 today, reflecting a -0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.381% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 71,315 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 70,977 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.149% decrease in value.