Djiboutian franc to Uzbekistan soms Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Djiboutian franc to Uzbekistan soms history summary. This is the Djiboutian franc (DJF) to Uzbekistan soms (UZS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DJF and UZS historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Loading
Djiboutian franc to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Uzbekistan soms is currently 70,977 today, reflecting a -0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.381% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 71,315 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 70,977 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.149% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Uzbekistan soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.