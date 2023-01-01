50 Djiboutian francs to US dollars

Convert DJF to USD at the real exchange rate

50 djf
0.28 usd

1.00000 DJF = 0.00562 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8671351.1072592.05211.464731.61820.933118.7855
1 GBP1.1532211.27695106.161.689211.86621.0760721.6646
1 USD0.903150.783116183.13581.322851.461450.8426516.9659
1 INR0.01086340.009419720.012028510.01591190.01757910.01013580.204075

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / US Dollar
1 DJF0.00562 USD
5 DJF0.02810 USD
10 DJF0.05620 USD
20 DJF0.11240 USD
50 DJF0.28100 USD
100 DJF0.56201 USD
250 DJF1.40502 USD
500 DJF2.81004 USD
1000 DJF5.62008 USD
2000 DJF11.24016 USD
5000 DJF28.10040 USD
10000 DJF56.20080 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 USD177.93300 DJF
5 USD889.66500 DJF
10 USD1779.33000 DJF
20 USD3558.66000 DJF
50 USD8896.65000 DJF
100 USD17793.30000 DJF
250 USD44483.25000 DJF
500 USD88966.50000 DJF
1000 USD177933.00000 DJF
2000 USD355866.00000 DJF
5000 USD889665.00000 DJF
10000 USD1779330.00000 DJF