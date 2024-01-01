Convert DJF to UAH at the real exchange rate

Djiboutian francs to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 djf
226.45 uah

Fdj1.000 DJF = ₴0.2265 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8421.4781.6250.96420.087
1 GBP1.18611.275106.581.7541.9281.14423.829
1 USD0.930.784183.5631.3751.5120.89718.683
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DJF0,22645 UAH
5 DJF1,13227 UAH
10 DJF2,26454 UAH
20 DJF4,52908 UAH
50 DJF11,32270 UAH
100 DJF22,64540 UAH
250 DJF56,61350 UAH
500 DJF113,22700 UAH
1000 DJF226,45400 UAH
2000 DJF452,90800 UAH
5000 DJF1.132,27000 UAH
10000 DJF2.264,54000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Djiboutian Franc
1 UAH4,41590 DJF
5 UAH22,07950 DJF
10 UAH44,15900 DJF
20 UAH88,31800 DJF
50 UAH220,79500 DJF
100 UAH441,59000 DJF
250 UAH1.103,97500 DJF
500 UAH2.207,95000 DJF
1000 UAH4.415,90000 DJF
2000 UAH8.831,80000 DJF
5000 UAH22.079,50000 DJF
10000 UAH44.159,00000 DJF