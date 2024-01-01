Convert UAH to DJF at the real exchange rate

1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Djiboutian francs

1 uah
4 djf

₴1.000 UAH = Fdj4.399 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5480.7831.351.37518.3781.505
1 EUR1.079190.1360.8451.4561.48319.8271.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.184106.72811.7241.75623.4771.923

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Djiboutian Franc
1 UAH4,39936 DJF
5 UAH21,99680 DJF
10 UAH43,99360 DJF
20 UAH87,98720 DJF
50 UAH219,96800 DJF
100 UAH439,93600 DJF
250 UAH1.099,84000 DJF
500 UAH2.199,68000 DJF
1000 UAH4.399,36000 DJF
2000 UAH8.798,72000 DJF
5000 UAH21.996,80000 DJF
10000 UAH43.993,60000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DJF0,22731 UAH
5 DJF1,13653 UAH
10 DJF2,27306 UAH
20 DJF4,54612 UAH
50 DJF11,36530 UAH
100 DJF22,73060 UAH
250 DJF56,82650 UAH
500 DJF113,65300 UAH
1000 DJF227,30600 UAH
2000 DJF454,61200 UAH
5000 DJF1.136,53000 UAH
10000 DJF2.273,06000 UAH