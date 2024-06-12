Djiboutian franc to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0,013 today, reflecting a 0.547% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.224% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0,013 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,013 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 1.840% increase in value.