Djiboutian franc to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0,104 today, reflecting a -0.546% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -1.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0,107 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,104 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.574% decrease in value.