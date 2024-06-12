Djiboutian franc to Eswatini Emalangeni Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Djiboutian franc to Eswatini Emalangeni history summary. This is the Djiboutian franc (DJF) to Eswatini Emalangeni (SZL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DJF and SZL historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.

1,000 djf
104.49 szl

Fdj1.000 DJF = L0.1045 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12 Jun 2024
Djiboutian franc to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0,104 today, reflecting a -0.546% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -1.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0,107 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,104 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.574% decrease in value.

Top currencies on 12 Juni 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8471.4781.6260.96420.082
1 GBP1.18611.276106.5881.7541.9281.14423.823
1 USD0.930.784183.5631.3751.5120.89718.677
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

