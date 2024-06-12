Djiboutian franc to Surinamese dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Djiboutian franc to Surinamese dollars history summary. This is the Djiboutian franc (DJF) to Surinamese dollars (SRD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DJF and SRD historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Djiboutian franc to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Surinamese dollars is currently 0,179 today, reflecting a 0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.483% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,180 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,179 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.665% increase in value.
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Surinamese dollars
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
