Djiboutian franc to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Surinamese dollars is currently 0,179 today, reflecting a 0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.483% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,180 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,179 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.665% increase in value.