Djiboutian franc to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Seychellois rupees is currently 0,077 today, reflecting a 1.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.612% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,082 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,075 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.852% increase in value.