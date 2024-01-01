Djiboutian francs to Romanian leus today

1,000 djf
26.05 ron

Fdj1.000 DJF = L0.02605 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Romanian Leu
1 DJF0,02605 RON
5 DJF0,13024 RON
10 DJF0,26048 RON
20 DJF0,52096 RON
50 DJF1,30240 RON
100 DJF2,60479 RON
250 DJF6,51198 RON
500 DJF13,02395 RON
1000 DJF26,04790 RON
2000 DJF52,09580 RON
5000 DJF130,23950 RON
10000 DJF260,47900 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Djiboutian Franc
1 RON38,39080 DJF
5 RON191,95400 DJF
10 RON383,90800 DJF
20 RON767,81600 DJF
50 RON1.919,54000 DJF
100 RON3.839,08000 DJF
250 RON9.597,70000 DJF
500 RON19.195,40000 DJF
1000 RON38.390,80000 DJF
2000 RON76.781,60000 DJF
5000 RON191.954,00000 DJF
10000 RON383.908,00000 DJF