Djiboutian franc to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Romanian leus is currently 0.026 today, reflecting a -0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.141% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.026 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0.026 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.630% increase in value.