Djiboutian franc to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Omani rials is currently 0,002 today, reflecting a 0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.053% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 0,002 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,002 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.128% increase in value.