1 Djiboutian franc to Norwegian kroner

Convert DJF to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 djf
0.06 nok

1.00000 DJF = 0.05723 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867461.1072592.06821.465331.617490.9327718.7836
1 GBP1.1527911.27645106.1371.689251.864661.0752921.654
1 USD0.90310.783423183.15031.32341.460810.8423516.9642
1 INR0.01086150.009421770.012026410.01591580.01756840.01013050.204019

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 DJF0.05723 NOK
5 DJF0.28616 NOK
10 DJF0.57232 NOK
20 DJF1.14465 NOK
50 DJF2.86162 NOK
100 DJF5.72324 NOK
250 DJF14.30810 NOK
500 DJF28.61620 NOK
1000 DJF57.23240 NOK
2000 DJF114.46480 NOK
5000 DJF286.16200 NOK
10000 DJF572.32400 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Djiboutian Franc
1 NOK17.47260 DJF
5 NOK87.36300 DJF
10 NOK174.72600 DJF
20 NOK349.45200 DJF
50 NOK873.63000 DJF
100 NOK1747.26000 DJF
250 NOK4368.15000 DJF
500 NOK8736.30000 DJF
1000 NOK17472.60000 DJF
2000 NOK34945.20000 DJF
5000 NOK87363.00000 DJF
10000 NOK174726.00000 DJF