Djiboutian franc to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 0.207 today, reflecting a 0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.071% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 0.208 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0.207 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.380% increase in value.