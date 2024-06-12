Djiboutian franc to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Mozambican meticals is currently 0,358 today, reflecting a 0.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.132% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 0,359 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,358 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.113% increase in value.