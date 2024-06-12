Djiboutian franc to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Mexican pesos is currently 0,105 today, reflecting a 1.194% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 5.794% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,105 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,098 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 2.032% increase in value.