Djiboutian franc to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Malawian kwachas is currently 9,719 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.036% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 9,764 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 9,713 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.337% increase in value.