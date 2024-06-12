Djiboutian franc to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0,086 today, reflecting a -1.291% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.066% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0,087 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,086 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -1.324% decrease in value.