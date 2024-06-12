Djiboutian franc to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0,221 today, reflecting a 0.232% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.071% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0,223 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,221 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.783% increase in value.