Djiboutian franc to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Malagasy ariaries is currently 25,033 today, reflecting a -0.426% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.288% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 25,142 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 24,929 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.683% increase in value.