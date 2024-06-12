Djiboutian franc to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Laotian kips is currently 122,030 today, reflecting a 0.273% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.707% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 122,188 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 121,139 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.421% increase in value.