Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Djiboutian francs to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / South Korean Won
|1 DJF
|7,73602 KRW
|5 DJF
|38,68010 KRW
|10 DJF
|77,36020 KRW
|20 DJF
|154,72040 KRW
|50 DJF
|386,80100 KRW
|100 DJF
|773,60200 KRW
|250 DJF
|1.934,00500 KRW
|500 DJF
|3.868,01000 KRW
|1000 DJF
|7.736,02000 KRW
|2000 DJF
|15.472,04000 KRW
|5000 DJF
|38.680,10000 KRW
|10000 DJF
|77.360,20000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Djiboutian Franc
|1 KRW
|0,12927 DJF
|5 KRW
|0,64632 DJF
|10 KRW
|1,29265 DJF
|20 KRW
|2,58530 DJF
|50 KRW
|6,46325 DJF
|100 KRW
|12,92650 DJF
|250 KRW
|32,31625 DJF
|500 KRW
|64,63250 DJF
|1000 KRW
|129,26500 DJF
|2000 KRW
|258,53000 DJF
|5000 KRW
|646,32500 DJF
|10000 KRW
|1.292,65000 DJF
|20000 KRW
|2.585,30000 DJF
|30000 KRW
|3.877,95000 DJF
|40000 KRW
|5.170,60000 DJF
|50000 KRW
|6.463,25000 DJF