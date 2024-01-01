Convert KRW to DJF at the real exchange rate

40,000 South Korean wons to Djiboutian francs

40,000 krw
5,147 djf

₩1.000 KRW = Fdj0.1287 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13010.1321
Low0.12750.1275
Average0.12870.1296
Change0.11%-1.77%
View full history

1 KRW to DJF stats

The performance of KRW to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1301 and a 30 day low of 0.1275. This means the 30 day average was 0.1287. The change for KRW to DJF was 0.11.

The performance of KRW to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1321 and a 90 day low of 0.1275. This means the 90 day average was 0.1296. The change for KRW to DJF was -1.77.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Djiboutian Franc
1 KRW0,12868 DJF
5 KRW0,64341 DJF
10 KRW1,28681 DJF
20 KRW2,57362 DJF
50 KRW6,43405 DJF
100 KRW12,86810 DJF
250 KRW32,17025 DJF
500 KRW64,34050 DJF
1000 KRW128,68100 DJF
2000 KRW257,36200 DJF
5000 KRW643,40500 DJF
10000 KRW1.286,81000 DJF
20000 KRW2.573,62000 DJF
30000 KRW3.860,43000 DJF
40000 KRW5.147,24000 DJF
50000 KRW6.434,05000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / South Korean Won
1 DJF7,77116 KRW
5 DJF38,85580 KRW
10 DJF77,71160 KRW
20 DJF155,42320 KRW
50 DJF388,55800 KRW
100 DJF777,11600 KRW
250 DJF1.942,79000 KRW
500 DJF3.885,58000 KRW
1000 DJF7.771,16000 KRW
2000 DJF15.542,32000 KRW
5000 DJF38.855,80000 KRW
10000 DJF77.711,60000 KRW