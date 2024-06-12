Djiboutian franc to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Cambodian riels is currently 23,039 today, reflecting a -0.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.153% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 23,145 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 23,031 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.376% decrease in value.