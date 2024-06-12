Djiboutian franc to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0,021 today, reflecting a -0.533% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.047% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0,021 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,021 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.833% decrease in value.