Djiboutian franc to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Hungarian forints is currently 2,064 today, reflecting a -0.117% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.796% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 2,074 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 2,008 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.763% increase in value.