Djiboutian franc to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Gambian dalasis is currently 0,381 today, reflecting a -0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.352% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 0,383 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,378 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.225% increase in value.