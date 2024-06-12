Djiboutian franc to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0,039 today, reflecting a -0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.101% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0,039 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,039 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.517% increase in value.