Djiboutian francs to Bahraini dinars today

Convert DJF to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 djf
2.121 bhd

Fdj1.000 DJF = .د.ب0.002121 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:00
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 DJF0,00212 BHD
5 DJF0,01060 BHD
10 DJF0,02121 BHD
20 DJF0,04242 BHD
50 DJF0,10604 BHD
100 DJF0,21208 BHD
250 DJF0,53020 BHD
500 DJF1,06040 BHD
1000 DJF2,12079 BHD
2000 DJF4,24158 BHD
5000 DJF10,60395 BHD
10000 DJF21,20790 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Djiboutian Franc
1 BHD471,52100 DJF
5 BHD2.357,60500 DJF
10 BHD4.715,21000 DJF
20 BHD9.430,42000 DJF
50 BHD23.576,05000 DJF
100 BHD47.152,10000 DJF
250 BHD117.880,25000 DJF
500 BHD235.760,50000 DJF
1000 BHD471.521,00000 DJF
2000 BHD943.042,00000 DJF
5000 BHD2.357.605,00000 DJF
10000 BHD4.715.210,00000 DJF