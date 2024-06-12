Czech koruna to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Nigerian nairas is currently 66.053 today, reflecting a 0.668% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.156% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 66.503 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 63.734 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 2.854% increase in value.