100 Czech korunas to Mexican pesos

Convert CZK to MXN at the real exchange rate

100 czk
76.02 mxn

1.00000 CZK = 0.76021 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.10660.8687451425.414.338992.024932.64620.93302
1 USD0.9036510.7850531288.13.9208583.1629.50140.84315
1 GBP1.151091.273811640.784.99445105.92937.57891.07399
1 KRW0.0007015520.0007763370.00060946610.00304390.06456020.0229030.000654569

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mexican Peso
1 CZK0.76021 MXN
5 CZK3.80103 MXN
10 CZK7.60206 MXN
20 CZK15.20412 MXN
50 CZK38.01030 MXN
100 CZK76.02060 MXN
250 CZK190.05150 MXN
500 CZK380.10300 MXN
1000 CZK760.20600 MXN
2000 CZK1520.41200 MXN
5000 CZK3801.03000 MXN
10000 CZK7602.06000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MXN1.31543 CZK
5 MXN6.57715 CZK
10 MXN13.15430 CZK
20 MXN26.30860 CZK
50 MXN65.77150 CZK
100 MXN131.54300 CZK
250 MXN328.85750 CZK
500 MXN657.71500 CZK
1000 MXN1315.43000 CZK
2000 MXN2630.86000 CZK
5000 MXN6577.15000 CZK
10000 MXN13154.30000 CZK