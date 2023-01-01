1 Czech koruna to Mauritian rupees

1.00000 CZK = 1.97242 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritian Rupee
1 CZK1.97242 MUR
5 CZK9.86210 MUR
10 CZK19.72420 MUR
20 CZK39.44840 MUR
50 CZK98.62100 MUR
100 CZK197.24200 MUR
250 CZK493.10500 MUR
500 CZK986.21000 MUR
1000 CZK1972.42000 MUR
2000 CZK3944.84000 MUR
5000 CZK9862.10000 MUR
10000 CZK19724.20000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MUR0.50699 CZK
5 MUR2.53496 CZK
10 MUR5.06991 CZK
20 MUR10.13982 CZK
50 MUR25.34955 CZK
100 MUR50.69910 CZK
250 MUR126.74775 CZK
500 MUR253.49550 CZK
1000 MUR506.99100 CZK
2000 MUR1013.98200 CZK
5000 MUR2534.95500 CZK
10000 MUR5069.91000 CZK