Czech koruna to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Mauritian rupees is currently 2,075 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.098% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2,104 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2,020 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -3.322% decrease in value.