Czech koruna to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 13,213 today, reflecting a -0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.472% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 13,431 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 13,143 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.641% decrease in value.