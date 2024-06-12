Cape Verdean escudo to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Serbian dinars is currently 1,058 today, reflecting a -0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.155% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1,063 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1,054 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.438% increase in value.