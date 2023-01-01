1 Costa Rican colón to Norwegian kroner

Convert CRC to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 crc
0.02 nok

1.00000 CRC = 0.01953 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:26
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692651.1072592.05461.464391.620210.93324518.7822
1 GBP1.150411.2738105.9011.684661.863921.073621.6073
1 USD0.903150.785053183.1381.322551.463270.842816.9629
1 INR0.01086310.009442770.012028210.01590790.01760050.01013740.204033

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Norwegian Krone
1 CRC0.01953 NOK
5 CRC0.09766 NOK
10 CRC0.19532 NOK
20 CRC0.39063 NOK
50 CRC0.97658 NOK
100 CRC1.95316 NOK
250 CRC4.88290 NOK
500 CRC9.76580 NOK
1000 CRC19.53160 NOK
2000 CRC39.06320 NOK
5000 CRC97.65800 NOK
10000 CRC195.31600 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Costa Rican Colón
1 NOK51.19900 CRC
5 NOK255.99500 CRC
10 NOK511.99000 CRC
20 NOK1023.98000 CRC
50 NOK2559.95000 CRC
100 NOK5119.90000 CRC
250 NOK12799.75000 CRC
500 NOK25599.50000 CRC
1000 NOK51199.00000 CRC
2000 NOK102398.00000 CRC
5000 NOK255995.00000 CRC
10000 NOK511990.00000 CRC