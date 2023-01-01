20 Costa Rican colóns to Jordanian dinars

Convert CRC to JOD at the real exchange rate

20 crc
0.027 jod

1.00000 CRC = 0.00136 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869161.1066592.01771.464211.621230.933618.7785
1 GBP1.1505411.2732105.8661.684571.865221.0741421.6047
1 USD0.903650.785423183.14981.32311.464990.843616.9688
1 INR0.01086750.009445870.012026510.01591220.01761860.01014550.204075

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Jordanian Dinar
1 CRC0.00136 JOD
5 CRC0.00679 JOD
10 CRC0.01359 JOD
20 CRC0.02718 JOD
50 CRC0.06794 JOD
100 CRC0.13588 JOD
250 CRC0.33969 JOD
500 CRC0.67938 JOD
1000 CRC1.35876 JOD
2000 CRC2.71752 JOD
5000 CRC6.79380 JOD
10000 CRC13.58760 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 JOD735.96600 CRC
5 JOD3679.83000 CRC
10 JOD7359.66000 CRC
20 JOD14719.32000 CRC
50 JOD36798.30000 CRC
100 JOD73596.60000 CRC
250 JOD183991.50000 CRC
500 JOD367983.00000 CRC
1000 JOD735966.00000 CRC
2000 JOD1471932.00000 CRC
5000 JOD3679830.00000 CRC
10000 JOD7359660.00000 CRC