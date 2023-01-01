5 Costa Rican colóns to Indian rupees

Convert CRC to INR at the real exchange rate

5 crc
0,80 inr

1.00000 CRC = 0.15936 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869141.1066592.02181.46411.621110.93371518.7786
1 GBP1.1505611.2732105.8711.684441.865081.074321.6048
1 USD0.903650.785423183.15351.3231.464880.843716.9689
1 INR0.0108670.009445450.01202610.01591030.01761660.01014630.204067

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Indian Rupee
1 CRC0.15936 INR
5 CRC0.79680 INR
10 CRC1.59359 INR
20 CRC3.18718 INR
50 CRC7.96795 INR
100 CRC15.93590 INR
250 CRC39.83975 INR
500 CRC79.67950 INR
1000 CRC159.35900 INR
2000 CRC318.71800 INR
5000 CRC796.79500 INR
10000 CRC1593.59000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 INR6.27514 CRC
5 INR31.37570 CRC
10 INR62.75140 CRC
20 INR125.50280 CRC
50 INR313.75700 CRC
100 INR627.51400 CRC
250 INR1568.78500 CRC
500 INR3137.57000 CRC
1000 INR6275.14000 CRC
2000 INR12550.28000 CRC
5000 INR31375.70000 CRC
10000 INR62751.40000 CRC