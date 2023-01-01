100 Costa Rican colóns to Israeli new sheqels

Convert CRC to ILS at the real exchange rate

100 crc
0.70 ils

1.00000 CRC = 0.00695 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691351.1066591.99841.46411.621110.93365518.7785
1 GBP1.1505711.2732105.8441.684441.865081.0742321.6047
1 USD0.903650.785423183.13231.3231.464880.843716.9688
1 INR0.01086980.009447860.01202910.01591440.01762110.01014890.204118

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CRC0.00695 ILS
5 CRC0.03477 ILS
10 CRC0.06953 ILS
20 CRC0.13907 ILS
50 CRC0.34767 ILS
100 CRC0.69533 ILS
250 CRC1.73833 ILS
500 CRC3.47666 ILS
1000 CRC6.95333 ILS
2000 CRC13.90666 ILS
5000 CRC34.76665 ILS
10000 CRC69.53330 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Costa Rican Colón
1 ILS143.81600 CRC
5 ILS719.08000 CRC
10 ILS1438.16000 CRC
20 ILS2876.32000 CRC
50 ILS7190.80000 CRC
100 ILS14381.60000 CRC
250 ILS35954.00000 CRC
500 ILS71908.00000 CRC
1000 ILS143816.00000 CRC
2000 ILS287632.00000 CRC
5000 ILS719080.00000 CRC
10000 ILS1438160.00000 CRC